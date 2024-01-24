Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.10

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 3694450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Core Scientific Trading Down 38.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 205.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,275,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after buying an additional 8,251,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 445.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 3,397,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $26,186,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Core Scientific by 1,709.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,086,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Core Scientific by 421.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,452 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

