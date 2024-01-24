Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.03

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.03 and last traded at $34.08, with a volume of 6058904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Exelon Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Exelon by 21.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

