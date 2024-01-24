HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.62

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.62 and last traded at $76.54, with a volume of 941713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

HealthEquity Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.54.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,892. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in HealthEquity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in HealthEquity by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in HealthEquity by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

