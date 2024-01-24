IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 4,240,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 5,897,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. IonQ’s revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $741,767.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,071.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $372,389.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,480,454.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $741,767.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,071.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,336 shares of company stock worth $2,408,659. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after acquiring an additional 160,077 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

