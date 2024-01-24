WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 324,540 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the previous session’s volume of 86,499 shares.The stock last traded at $42.69 and had previously closed at $42.24.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,574,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 98,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 106,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

