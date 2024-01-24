Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Down 5.1%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.80. 367,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 817,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $829.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

