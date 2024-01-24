RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Down 6.5%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.53. 305,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 411,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.66.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $18,408,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 783,026 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after buying an additional 492,653 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 75.9% in the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,004,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 433,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,108,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

