Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.0% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $69,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.52. 21,842,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,580,625. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $118.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average is $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $604.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.