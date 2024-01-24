Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $89.90 Million Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 332,650 shares during the quarter. NICE accounts for about 1.3% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.83% of NICE worth $89,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NICE by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in NICE by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $216.81. 381,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,652. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $231.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.79 and a 200-day moving average of $191.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. NICE’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

