Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Purchases Shares of 553,052 iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 553,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,974,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,933,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 234,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.93. 20,003,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,850,363. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.