Centric Wealth Management Has $88,000 Stock Position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the second quarter worth about $127,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 121,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF alerts:

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

CRPT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 36,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,228. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.45.

About First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.