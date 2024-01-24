Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 75,635 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD reduced its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,635 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 1.6% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,306,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 115,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 85,628 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. 43,986,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,400,080. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

