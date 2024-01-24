Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 21,010 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,010 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.06% of Wix.com worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 170,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 52,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

Shares of WIX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.50. The stock had a trading volume of 733,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,078. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.25. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $133.09.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

