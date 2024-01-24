PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 400,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 181,891 shares.The stock last traded at $52.21 and had previously closed at $52.28.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 78,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $607,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

