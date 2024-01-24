Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Trading 50% Higher

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 50% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 291,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 76,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Entourage Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Entourage Health Company Profile

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.

