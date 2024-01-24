Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Down 5.9%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 11,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 55,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Waldencast from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WALD

Waldencast Trading Down 6.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Waldencast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 68.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Waldencast by 440.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waldencast

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.