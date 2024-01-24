Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,504,145 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 1,035,323 shares.The stock last traded at $10.60 and had previously closed at $10.60.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Screaming Eagle Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.