ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading Up 5.3%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.31. Approximately 83,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 288,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALXO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $707.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.38). As a group, analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

