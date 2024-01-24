Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 112,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 510,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $451,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 793,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,930,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ameresco by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 2,259.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

