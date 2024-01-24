Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,959,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,204,185 shares.The stock last traded at $19.73 and had previously closed at $19.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.81 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.69%. On average, analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after buying an additional 2,184,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,249,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,110,000 after buying an additional 143,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,183,000 after buying an additional 1,696,921 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,641,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,342,000 after buying an additional 811,586 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,260,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after buying an additional 1,510,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

