Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Centric Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.90.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.70. 2,683,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,694. The company has a market cap of $411.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $440.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $419.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

