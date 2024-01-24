Kava Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001741 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $750.87 million and $33.78 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00076581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00028902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,779 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

