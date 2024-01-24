Centric Wealth Management Buys 421 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $160,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $3,183,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $1,695,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

ABBV traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,406,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,649. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $167.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $295.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

