Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Sells 10,607 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.36. 1,175,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,841. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

