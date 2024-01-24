Briaud Financial Planning Inc Takes $82,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1,127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EDV traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.29. The stock had a trading volume of 434,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $94.31.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.