Briaud Financial Planning Inc Invests $168,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 0.1% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.06. 209,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,537. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.20.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.