Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 199 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Equinix were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,581.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $16,625,325. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $795.22. 347,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $802.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $775.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $826.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $839.67.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

