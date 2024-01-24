Briaud Financial Planning Inc Purchases Shares of 1,000 ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 28,055 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDOG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,429. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

