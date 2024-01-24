OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $0.63 on Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $88.79 million and approximately $19.71 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00076581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00028902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001480 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

