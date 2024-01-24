Centric Wealth Management Sells 570 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Centric Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.20% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSFF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. 93,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $176.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

