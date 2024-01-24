Centric Wealth Management Has $10.58 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 92.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,274 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 4.4% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Q3 Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 1,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 7,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,926,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,633,328. The company has a market cap of $660.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.33 and a 200-day moving average of $243.92. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.07 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

