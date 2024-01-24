8,381 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Intel Stock Up 0.4 %

INTC traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 48,043,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,855,668. The company has a market capitalization of $206.96 billion, a PE ratio of -122.22, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

