NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,446 shares of company stock worth $24,628,376. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $11.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $608.26. 1,905,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,327. The company has a market capitalization of $274.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

