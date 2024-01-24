The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Charles Schwab has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Charles Schwab has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,975,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,768,521. The firm has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average of $60.01. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,484 shares of company stock worth $1,600,199. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.3% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

