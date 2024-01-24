Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.37-$0.41 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.1 %

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

KNX stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $56.98. 3,167,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,261. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $27,013,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,859,000 after acquiring an additional 387,501 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

