Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
PFO traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. 47,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,615. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
