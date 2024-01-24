Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PFO traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. 47,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,615. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 100.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

