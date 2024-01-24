Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $10.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

AJG traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.07. 665,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,237. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,584,000 after acquiring an additional 47,637 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 950,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,784,000 after acquiring an additional 205,021 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

