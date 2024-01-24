Ameriprise Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.35 (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Ameriprise Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $33.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

AMP stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.46. 577,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,300. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $393.60. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.12.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $53,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.88.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

