Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0838 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

FFC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,807. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 60,793 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 139,093 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 166,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,012 shares during the period.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

