Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 0.2% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.93. 8,099,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,018. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $174.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.28 and a 200-day moving average of $149.41. The stock has a market cap of $158.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.29.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

