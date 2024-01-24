Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.8% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.98. 3,000,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,774. The stock has a market cap of $339.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $242.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.26.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

