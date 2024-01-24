Briaud Financial Planning Inc Invests $78,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 78,193,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,029,984. The company has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

