The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Raised by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 4.7 %

PGR traded up $8.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,386,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.32 and its 200-day moving average is $147.26.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.