679 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,884 shares of company stock worth $9,296,856. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Accenture Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,379. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $372.24. The stock has a market cap of $231.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.