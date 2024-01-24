Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,721. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $319.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.16.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

