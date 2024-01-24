Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,696 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.72. 11,575,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,492,279. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $169.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.