SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. 1,874,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,086. SLM has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.34 million. SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 13,638 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SLM in the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SLM by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 255,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SLM by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

