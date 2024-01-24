James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $391.00

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 391 ($4.97) and last traded at GBX 405 ($5.15), with a volume of 20061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.21).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Get James Cropper alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRPR

James Cropper Stock Performance

James Cropper Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £39.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,219.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 664.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 737.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. James Cropper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,058.82%.

James Cropper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers comprising of packaging, art, technical, and print papers. In addition, It offers moulded fiber products. Further, the company manufactures nonwovens material, board, metal coated carbon fibers, and electrochemical materials, as well as involved in paper converter activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.