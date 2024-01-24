Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.925-2.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.65. 663,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,964. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

