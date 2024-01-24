Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Raised by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 0.9% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,675,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 14,643.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.63. 3,743,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.51.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

